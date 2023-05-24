













Although the advance does not tell much about the story, it does serve to see something of what awaits us. It looks like there will be a lot of action from the human characters. Of course, the focus will be on King Kong and surely his confrontations with other inhabitants of Skull Island.

It should be noted that this anime series will be part of the canon belonging to the Monsterverse. That is to say that it will be in continuity with the most recent Godzilla tapes and of course the massive primate. Perhaps it takes place between the 1970s and when the ape was transported to a secret facility.

At the end of the advance it is revealed when it will be released on the streaming platform. It will be on June 22 when fans of King Kong or the Monsterverse can enjoy Skull Island. We’ll see how they fill the gaps between current movies. Did you like this first look?

What else is in store for King Kong in the future?

Skull Island will not be the only production where we will see the imposing King Kong soon. In fact, a few months ago a film titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. This will follow the events of the confrontation between the two colossi and their fight with MechaGodzilla.

Source: Legendary Pictures

Although not much is known about her yet, it was revealed that the villain will be an entirely new creature. The first advance revealed that it is another giant primate, although thinner and with a bluish look that seems to show powers. Although it seems that we will have to wait for answers until a new advance or its premiere on March 15, 2024.

