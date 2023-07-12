The former Japan international, who won nearly 90 caps between 1990 and 2000 and scored 55 goals, joined Oliverense in January on loan from Yokohama..

The Portuguese team said on Twitter on Tuesday, “Kazu Miura will continue to play in Oliverense,” without revealing the duration of the new contract.

In November, Yokohama owner Onodera Group became a major shareholder in Oliverence.

Considered one of the legends of soccer in Japan, Miura began his professional career in Brazil in the 1980s where he played for Santos, Palmeiras and Coritiba among several other clubs..

He joined Yokohama in the second division in 2005 from first-class team Vissel Kobe.

Miura also briefly represented the Japanese futsal team in 2012, and was called up for the 2012 Futsal World Cup at the age of 45..