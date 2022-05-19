John Charles Ifather of King Philip VI, returns to Spain this Thursday for a brief and criticized visitthe first since he went into exile two years ago in Abu Dhabi on suspicion of profiting illegally.

Although the 84-year-old ex-monarch saw all the judicial investigations against him closed in March, the numerous revelations about the unclear origin of his fortune seriously damaged the image of this figuregenerally appreciated until then for its role in the transition to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Juan Carlos de Borbón will arrive in the Galician town of Sanxenxo (Galicia, northwest) in the afternoon and on Monday he will travel to Madrid to be with his wife Sofía, his son the king, and his family, before returning to Abu Dhabi, where installed in August 2020.

The Galician coastal town hosts a sailing regatta this weekend in which the team that the former monarch used to captain, the “Rogue”, participates.

The monarch went into exile in Abu Dhabi (file photo).

discrepancies between parties

Although the president of the government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, has maintained discretion about the return, he opposed, according to the Spanish press, for Juan Carlos I to spend the night at the Zarzuela Palace in Madridas it is an official residence, and will finally sleep at a friend’s house in Sanxenxo.

The king emeritus has no pending cases in his country and has every right to visit or return to Spain

The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, said this Thursday that “all Spanish citizens deserve an explanation” for some “information that is very disturbing” that has appeared in recent times.

More direct was the minority partner of the government coalition, the far-left party Podemos, which lamented, in a message on Twitter, that “The monarchy is an institution designed to commit crimes” and “Justice is not the same for everyone”. Instead, the conservative opposition defended the trip.

“The king emeritus has no pending cases in his country and he has every right to visit or return to Spain,” Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo said on Tuesday.

In its editorial this Thursday, the newspaper The country maintained that “there is no longer any legal or juridical reason that prevents the emeritus king from traveling to Spain but there is a trail of ethical reasons that explain the stir caused by the news“.

In Sanxenxo, the reactions of the residents interviewed by AFP to the visit were positive.

“He didn’t have to be away for so long, either. He did good things, I think he should be back with his family,” explained Ester del Río, 54, while Marina del Rey, a housewife, maintained that “it is his country” and that he did “many good things in Spain”.

His relationship with Corinna Larsen were also criticized.

A monarchy in trouble

The Spanish Crown has been punctuated in recent years by scandals. The revelations about the fortune of Juan Carlos I were joined by mundane matters, such as the trip to hunt elephants in Africa with his lover Corinna Larsenin 2012, in the midst of the economic crisis, for which he apologized and which was discovered because he had an accident.

In addition, his son-in-law, Iñaki Urdangarín, was sentenced in 2018 to almost 6 years in prison for the illegal business he did at the head of the foundation he headed, in a trial in which his daughter, the infanta Cristina, finally sentenced to pay a fine.

The most important of the three investigations opened by the prosecution against Juan Carlos I sought to determine whether he charged commissions for the award to two Spanish companies of a contract for the construction of a high-speed train between Mecca and Medina, in Saudi Arabia, in 2011.

A 2008 transfer of $100 million by the king of Saudi Arabia to a Swiss account of which he was the beneficiary aroused suspicion, but prosecutors concluded it was “a gift.”

In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated in his son, and justified his exile in Abu Dhabi in the need to “facilitate” Felipe VI’s work. The king has recently tried to distance himself from his father, and in March 2020 he renounced his inheritance and withdrew his annual allowance of almost 200,000 euros.

More recently, at the end of April, with the Sánchez government, it launched a “transparency” operation in the Royal House, which must now audit its accounts, make its contracts public or take an inventory of the gifts received.

