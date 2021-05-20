Los Angeles (AFP)

King LeBron James scored a deadly basket for his title-holder Los Angeles Lakers last season, to emerge a thrilling victory over the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in the play-off match, to clinch the NBA Playoff Card qualification.

James scored his deciding basket 58 seconds before the end of the match, to qualify his team to face the Phoenix Suns and stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

The equalizer was the master of the 100-100 position and the ball was in the possession of the Lakers, but it seemed that he would run out of time to hold it, when Kentavius ​​Caldell Pope passed a sly ball towards James unmarked and shot from behind the ball a wonderful hat-trick to give the victory to his team.

Ironically, James had failed in the last 8 shots in the match, and the decisive basket that he scored is the farthest distance for him this season, “10 meters.”

James crowned his match with a “Triple Double” with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while his colleague Anthony Davis was the best scorer in the team with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

James, who defended the Warriors’ colors over three years from 2015 to 2018 that saw him being crowned champions of the League 3 times, said after the match: “The opposing team hit us several times in the first two quarters, but we managed to return the salute, the two teams played a very high level match. ».

Regarding his winning basket, he said: “I hardly saw the circuit, but I tried and succeeded.”

The Lakers were in danger of becoming the second title-holder in NFL history, failing to reach the “playoff” after the Chicago Bulls in the 1998-1999 season.

On the other hand, the Warriors failed to maintain a 13-point lead (55-42) at the end of the first half, amid a complete failure by James and Davis (only 6 and 5 points in a row) before they were on time in the third and fourth quarters, and Stephen Curry was the best scorer. In the ranks of the loser with 37 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, noting that he succeeded in six three-pointers out of 9 he made, Corrie was crowned the best scorer in the regular season this season for the second time in his career at a rate of 32 points per game, surpassing the Washington player Wizards Bradley Bell.

The end of the match witnessed a thrilling duel between former teammates James and Corey, where the former managed to equalize 98-98 with his successful two-throw free throw, and then Corrie equalized 100-100 before James’s last word with a wonderful triple basket gave his team the qualifying card.

The Golden State Warriors have another chance to reach the “playoff”, which they missed last season, after reaching the league final five times in a row, when they face at home to Memphis Grizzlies, who beat the St. Antonio Spurs 100-96.

Lithuanian Jonas Valancionas imposed himself a star for the Grizzlies and Spears match by scoring 23 points and succeeding in 23 rebounds, while Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant also contributed 24 and 20 points, respectively, to distance his opponent from the “playoff” for the second season in a row, the first time that Spears missed two seasons. Successive 45 years ago.

On the other hand, Rudi Gaye and Deemar de Rosanne scored 20 points for the losers.

Memphis was on his way to an easy victory when he beat his opponent by 21 points, but the latter narrowed the gap without turning the tables on his opponent.

Once again, talk has begun about the fate of the famous Spears coach Greg Popovich, but he will tackle in the next two months to prepare his country for the basketball competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.