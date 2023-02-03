Los Angeles (AFP)

Superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis led their Los Angeles Lakers team to continue the awakening and snatch a precious victory from its host Indiana Pacers 112-111 in the NBA.

At that time, “King” James excelled by scoring a hat-trick from a distance, putting the Lakers ahead, raising his lead to 26 points in the match, with seven assists, and he needed only 63 points, to break the record for the number of points in the history of the league, which exists Legend Karim Abdul-Jabbar has 38,387 points.

James, who has the opportunity to achieve this achievement next Tuesday against Oklahoma City or next Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the first club in Abdul-Jabbar’s professional career before becoming a star of the Lakers, commented: “This is one of the biggest records in sports in general, and it is one of the numbers that we do not believe.” It will never be destroyed.’