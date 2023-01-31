“Congratulations is the first thing we did this morning,” said King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima upon arrival at the Parke National Arikok, a protected area of 34 square kilometers with lots of flora and fauna. “She was very happy with the call, and she is very happy with the visit.” The king has promised his mother to celebrate her birthday “one more time at home”.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte already wrote on Twitter that Beatrix has reached a ‘respectable age’. ‘I congratulate her on that and wish her a beautiful day and many more years in good health.’
To celebrate her birthday, Beatrix has released a series of new portrait photos. The princess posed with King Willem-Alexander and granddaughter Princess Amalia, among others. The images were made by photographer Gemmy Woud-Binnendijk.
The visit of the royal couple and Princess Amalia to the Caribbean will last until February 9. It is all about Amalia’s introduction to the Caribbean part of the kingdom. According to Willem-Alexander, Beatrix is well informed about the journey. “Of course she follows.”
