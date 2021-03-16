Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Thierry Henry, the legend of Arsenal from 1999 to 2007, praised the Spaniard, Mikel Arteta, the technical director of the artillery. Currently it is the continuity of playing at the highest level and the regularity of winning.

He continued, “I sometimes notice that the first rounds of matches show the players as if they do not believe in their ability to win, and then the situation turns around in the second half when they are in a situation that requires them to return and try to fix the site.” Henry asked in astonishment: Why are they not doing this from the start of the matches ?!

And about Arsenal’s performance in its last match against Tottenham in the Premier League, which ended with the Gunners winning 2/1, Henry said: The team played a big match and succeeded in putting pressure on the Tonham players to deprive them of dangerous counterattacks, and there was a strong desire to win This is what is required in every match .. Continuity in good performance is what lacks the team. He added: When they play with this offensive tendency through the proper application of the 3/5/2 method, and are keen to advance in the attack with more than five players, they can beat any team in the Premier League, regardless of its strength. And Henry, the historical top scorer for the Gunners, with 226 goals in 369 games, said: Arteta leads the team in the right way, but he hopes that he will focus more on the performance of the same level in all matches.