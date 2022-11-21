Wales is still alive at the World Cup in Qatar on the basis of Gareth Bale. A goal from the superstar is good for a very valuable point in group B. The football fairy tale of a scoring presidential son from the United States has ruined the Welshman: 1-1.

Wales bets everything on Gareth Bale at the World Cup. The veteran, now 33 years old, has won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid. He’s not as fast as he used to be. And he is injury prone. He recently became champion of America with Los Angeles FC, but his contribution was limited. He never played an entire game in Major League Soccer.

Pele and Garrincha

For ‘Cymru’, however, Bale gives everything. He has been working on his fitness for the World Cup. And he respects national coach Rob Page’s ban on golf, which is still his favorite hobby. Before the global final, he also spoke specifically to the heroes of Wales in 1958, the only time the country had previously played at a World Cup. This is how the Welshmen became acquainted with Pelé and Garrincha. Bale drew inspiration from that for this World Cup. See also "Degrading", says Lula about Zambelli armed in SP





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

In the Al Rayyan Stadium, the superstar only came to steam late. Even well into the second half. But with a penalty kick, good for the 1-1, he ruined the Weah family’s evening. Team USA took the lead before the break through Timothy Weah. With that, a president’s son scored. But not the United States. That of Liberia, the country of which George Weah, indeed Timothy’s father, is the president.

George Weah

George Weah was a sensation in Europe in the 1990s. He became the first African World Footballer of the Year in 1995. Great guy, fabulous technique. Goal-getter at Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, but risen to stardom at AC Milan. As successor to Marco van Basten, who was chronically injured. See also Wanted: the nicest, sweetest, cutest crafts for Mother's Day

Die Weah won national titles. But he was never to be admired at the global final. He became one of the best footballers ever to never play a World Cup. Liberia was simply too small on the world stage. A civil war also tore the country apart.

Fairy tale

Weah therefore entered politics after his football career. To stabilize the country and rid it of Charles Taylor and his reign of terror. Weah went to the United States for this. For a study. And there his son Timothy grew up. The one Timothy scored at a World Cup. And that was almost a fairytale. Gareth Bale just decided otherwise. As befits the Welsh superstar.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts. See also Tick ​​spotted? Don't panic, this way you prevent tick bites and therefore Lyme disease





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

| Schedule

The Dutch national team opens the World Cup against Senegal on November 21 at 5 p.m., one day after the opening game Qatar-Ecuador. View the complete schedule in Qatar. View the special World Cup match center here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.