Yesterday, King Frederick

Queen Margaret announced in her New Year's speech two weeks ago that she intends to abdicate the throne to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederick.

King Frederick X greeted a large crowd who came to witness his accession to the throne of Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during the presentation of Frederick

His Majesty added, “It is a responsibility that I bear with respect, pride and a lot of joy.”

During the Council of State, in which the government participated, Queen Margaret II signed the decision to abdicate the throne – in an event witnessed by the Scandinavian Kingdom for the first time in 900 years – to her eldest son, who is 55 years old.

Fifty-two years ago, on January 14, 1972, Margaret II assumed the throne following the death of her father, Frederick IX, and abdicated the throne on the fifty-second anniversary of his accession.