King Willem-Alexander flew up and down from his holiday address in Greece to the Netherlands within a few hours on Friday to swear in a new minister. Is it really necessary to do this physically, or could this also be done via Zoom? Greenpeace thinks it’s ridiculous that a private jet was used, a constitutional law expert calls that ‘Dutch posturing’.

#King #flies #Greece #private #jet #ministers #swearing #good #takes #role