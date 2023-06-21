with videoSuch a state visit by the Oranges to Belgium offers the ultimate opportunity to compare the two royal couples. Both royal couples live up to their national character. When Dutch teenagers call out to Willem-Alexander: ‘Willy, come here!’ King Philip looks on in amazement.



In the Chamber of Representatives in the Belgian parliament, King Willem-Alexander looks mischievously at minister Wopke Hoekstra. The president has just explained to the king and the Dutch minister that Belgian ministers sit in the front row during debates. And therefore not, as in the Netherlands, in a separate subject.

Then Willem-Alexander remarks to Hoekstra that he and his colleagues from the cabinet would probably look at their telephones less often, followed by a generous laugh.

‘Straight forward’

Such a remark from the Belgian king Philippe to a minister seems impossible. The Belgian monarch – who, like his Dutch colleague, has been on the throne for ten years this year – certainly looks timid next to Willem-Alexander. The differences between the two monarchs are broadly speaking the differences in national character between the Dutch and Belgians.

King Filip formulated it as follows on Tuesday evening, in his table speech at the state banquet: “You Dutch people are indeed very open. You can be very direct, straight to the point. This certainly has its value in relations between countries, between people or in doing business: everyone knows where they stand. We Belgians often take a different approach. We prefer to avoid conflict, want everyone involved. That’s why some things remain undiscussed or we leave them in the middle.”

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde pose for a photo on the balcony of the City Hall on the Grand Place in Brussels during the first day of the state visit to Belgium. © ANP



About those differences in national character: when the two kings have a meeting with the public on the Grand Place in Brussels – a so-called 'people's bath', in the sweetest Flemish language – a group of Dutch youths shouts over the Belgians. ,,Willy, come here!" Willem-Alexander walks up to his young compatriots and takes selfies with them. His colleague looks at the scene with a look of amazement. They have met each other all their lives, Filip and Willem-Alexander. They are friends, the Dutch king indicated when he recently received Belgian journalists at Noordeinde Palace. But they have more differences than similarities.

Flying start

Willem-Alexander got off to a flying start as king, partly thanks to the thorough preparation by his mother, Beatrix. Philip’s father, King Albert, preferred to keep his eldest son as far away from state affairs as possible. And then there was that deadly remark by former Marshal Herman Liebaers in the Flemish newspaper The morning in 2001, about the then prince. “He can’t, hey, a sad case.”

The holiday home of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima in the Greek town of Kranidi. © ANP



What turns out after his first decade as King of the Belgians? Philip can do it. After 541 days he brought the government formation to a successful conclusion, but at the same time cooled the badly disturbed family relations by emphatically involving his extramarital half-sister Princess Delphine in the family. In October 2020, he spoke to her for hours at his palace, after a long and painful court case between her and King Albert had finally come to an end. A gesture that can count on a lot of approval throughout Belgium. A day later, Willem-Alexander made the biggest slip up to date: the corona trip to the Greek holiday villa.

Press with chatting

Where the men come across as good colleagues, their wives Máxima and Mathilde are really good friends on the road in Belgium. They openly show affection by constantly touching each other, whether listening to beautiful pieces of music at the Queen Elizabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, or touring a selection of sweets at the coffee table at the end of the state banquet. The high company has then moved to the beautiful Winter Garden of the palace. The queens make a tour of bowls full of goodies, but stay away from everything. They are too busy catching up. Their husbands have long since been talking to other guests, Mathilde and Máxima only talk to each other.

Máxima wears her largest diadem at state banquet Belgium. © Video still

