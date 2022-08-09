Gustavo Petro’s inauguration last Sunday, August 8, gave all sectors of Colombian society something to talk about: María José Pizarro -daughter of the murdered M-19 leader Carlos Pizarro-, putting the presidential sash on the president, the political messages on the garments of those attending the event, the cultural display that took place throughout the country and many more were the aspects that stood out during the great event.

But, definitely, one of the moments that marked this swearing-in was the presence of the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and his reaction to the transfer of Simón Bolívar’s sword to the proscenium.

The majority of leaders and representatives of different Latin American countries and the world stood up, applauding before the arrival of the Colombian national symbol to the Plaza that bears the name of the person who wielded it. That was not the case for the Spanish monarch, who remained seated.

And the King of Spain, the only one who remained seated when Bolívar’s sword reached the presidential possession. The same one with which the liberator fought the Spanish army more than 200 years ago. pic.twitter.com/uYO9ChehqV — Gener Usuga (@gener_usuga) August 8, 2022

This inaction aroused criticism, mainly in Spain. For example, the left-wing party Podemos described the action as “serious” disrespect.

“Bolivar’s sword represents the sovereignty of Latin America. King Felipe VI has been the only head of state who has remained seated in his wake at the inauguration of the new president of Colombia. A serious lack of respect,” he tweeted the night on Monday Podemos, an openly republican formation and critic of the monarchy.

Bolívar’s sword represents the sovereignty of Latin America. King Felipe VI has been the only head of state who has remained seated next to him at the inauguration of the new President of Colombia. A serious disrespect that requires apologies from our country pic.twitter.com/ham0pOT4WM — WE CAN (@WE CAN) August 8, 2022

“What happened is inexplicable and deserves an apology,” tweeted Ione Belarra, Minister of Social Rights and General Secretary of Podemos, a minority partner of the Socialists in the Pedro Sánchez government.

His predecessor at the head of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, vice president of the government until his resignation in March 2021, wrote on the social network: “Hopefully soon Spain will be represented by a president or a president of the Republic voted by the citizens.”

Democrats must take note of the audacity of Felipe VI in Bogotá because it means many things. It was not, far from it, an improvised gesture of senile arrogance like the sadly famous “why don’t you shut up”. article in @CTXT and THREAD summary 👇🏻https://t.co/2udt72tK1Y – Pablo Iglesias 🔻 (@PabloIglesias) August 9, 2022

The socialist side of the coalition sought this Tuesday to minimize the controversy, which was echoed in some Spanish media.

“I don’t know if a sword passes me in front of me, if I get up or not,” the Minister of Culture, the socialist Miquel Iceta, told RNE public radio, who considered that asking Madrid to apologize is “absolutely crazy and disproportionate.” .

“These are these summer controversies and they serve for some to mark a kind of political position, but I would not give it the importance or significance that it is being given,” added Iceta.

