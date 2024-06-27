King Felipe VI received the 25 participants of the 19th edition of the “Young Ibero-American Leaders” Program at the Zarzuela Palace. Among those selected is Mario Sías, a young man originally from Chihuahua, who has had the opportunity to represent his country. community in this prestigious program.

The Young Ibero-American Leaders Program is organized by the Carolina Foundation and Banco Santander, which seeks to promote leadership and collaboration among young people in Ibero-America.

In addition, the program is closely linked to the King, who has received each promotion since his time as Prince of Asturias and, later, as head of State.

The agenda of this program includes a series of meetings, debates, conferences and visits to the main public and private institutions in Spain and the European Union, providing participants with a comprehensive and unique vision of the political, economic and social dynamics of the region. .

Mario, together with his colleagues, will have the opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences, as well as enrich their knowledge to contribute significantly to the development of their countries of origin.