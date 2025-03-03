King Felipe VI has opened this Monday around 9:20 the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which has opened in the early hour with the forecast of beating records, both in assistance and economic impact. The monarch has arrived accompanied by the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and has been received by that of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa. An image that was not seen since 2017, since the last Catalan president who received him was Carles Puigdemont.

Upon arrival, the mayor of Barcelona was also present, Jaume Collbonithe mayor of L’Hospitalet, David Quirós, the Government delegate in Catalonia, Carlos Prieto and the Minister of Presidency of the Generalitat, Albert Dalmau. On the other hand, the president of the Parliament, Josep Rull, has not come.

The event, which is held at the Gran Via de Fira in Barcelona in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) until Thursday, He plans to exceed 101,000 visitors last year. On this occasion, it will focus on 5G technology and the new trends related to artificial intelligence (AI).