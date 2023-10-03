King Felipe VI nominated this Tuesday (3) the socialist Pedro Sánchez as a candidate to take office as president of the government of Spain, after two failed attempts by the center-right leader of the Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Felipe VI communicated his decision to the president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and from now on Sánchez, who is the current president of the country, will be able to formally initiate contacts with the other parties to seek the votes necessary for his inauguration.

Armengol appeared in Congress today to communicate the king’s decision, stating that he will only convene a new plenary inauguration session on Sánchez’s candidacy when political negotiations “are mature”, although he recalled that the deadline is November 27th.

The date of the new plenary inauguration session, as announced by Armengol, will be agreed with the socialist.

“I understand that now we have to make the appropriate negotiations to be able to hold an inauguration vote with sufficient support and for it to move forward,” said Sánchez, highlighting that “it is important that the candidate has time to hold meetings with the different political parties.”

In this sense, he said that his “common sense” tells him “that when the situation is sufficiently mature, he will call the plenary session as urgently as possible”.

The Spanish monarch’s decision to propose Sánchez as a candidate was expected, since the leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) had demonstrated his desire to seek re-election and to re-edit the progressive coalition government with the left-wing party Sumar.

Sánchez now needs to gather enough support to be able to take office in the Chamber, either with an absolute majority in the first vote, or with a simple majority in a possible second vote 48 hours later.

The PSOE has the support of its 121 deputies, which would be joined by Sumar’s 31 and, predictably, the six Basque independence deputies from EH Bildu and the five Basque nationalists from the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV). The most difficult negotiation will be with the Catalan independentists of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) and the Junts, who have seven parliamentarians each.

The two Catalan independence parties demand that the socialist approve an amnesty law for politicians convicted of the separatist attempt in Catalonia in October 2017 and move forward in recognizing the right to self-determination to hold an independence referendum.

Furthermore, the nationalist party Bloco Nacionalista Galego (BNG), whose only deputy voted against Feijóo’s inauguration, also recently warned Sánchez that his support is not guaranteed.

Today, in his first press interview after receiving a recommendation from the Spanish king, Sánchez expressly rejected the holding of a self-determination referendum in Catalonia.

In this sense, he stated that it is time for “generosity, commitment, leadership and politics to resolve Catalonia’s political problem and move forward with the inauguration”, guaranteeing that when he speaks to all parliamentary groups he will “fix a position” on their demands.

The socialist leader also defended the “difficult” decision he made last year in relation to pardons for those convicted of the 2017 separatist attempt, because today he can confirm “that it was correct” and well taken for a matter of general interest.

Without openly mentioning an amnesty law, Sánchez also acknowledged that there are conversations with different groups and forces in favor of independence.

If Sánchez fails and is unable to take office, new general elections will be called in January of next year. (With information from the EFE Agency)