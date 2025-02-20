King Felipe VI met Ferrol’s military arsenal The project to open the city to the sea And in Navantia he visited the ‘Integrated Services Simulator’ that will equip F-1110 frigates. About 10:30 am on Thursday The monarch reached the Ferrol base where she was received by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the Admiral General Chief of Staff of the Navy, Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez; and for the Vice Admiral Chief of the Military Arsenal of Ferrol, Gonzalo Villar Rodríguez.

After the surrender of ordinance honors, Felipe VI reviewed the troop, formed by 90 people. Next, in the building of the Arms Room, the mayor of Ferrol, José Manuel Rey Varela, presented the project to the monarch ‘Open Ferrol to the sea‘As a key element for the progress of the city.

At the meeting, Mayor Ferrolano reviewed the history of the city and explained that the project implies the modification of the Arsenal wall. The Head of State also presented him different reform works that are undertaken in the infrastructure of the Ferrol base And he visited the Campana dike. In addition, a firm in the Book of Honor took place.

In Navantia he visited the ‘Integrated Services System’ simulator, which will equip the new F-1110 frigates and aims to reduce Much of the wiring that boats carry.

In this way, Felipe VI attended a demonstration on how the system works in case the ship has to be evacuated by an emergency. This is Felipe VI’s second visit as monarch to Ferrol, although the first officer to Arsenal. In 2016 he participated in the events on the occasion of the ‘Veteran Day’ and met the Navy military schools.