King Felipe VI is committed to promoting more scientific vocations among young people

The King Jaume I Awards, which recognize scientific, research and entrepreneurial talent in Spain, have highlighted this year the need to support young talent and generate more vocations among the new generations. “We must continue to promote scientific and business vocations in adolescence as many of you have done since the dissemination,” highlighted Felipe VI at the awards ceremony held this Tuesday in Valencia. The winners have asked to “build more bridges” between science and business.

In a solemn ceremony at the Lonja in the Valencian capital, the monarch highlighted the existence of awards that have been promoting scientific excellence in an innovative and entrepreneurial way in Spain for more than three decades and has insisted that there are many goals left to achieve without ignore the “important scientific and technological milestones” in Spain, to a “very large extent” thanks to public-private collaboration in R&D&I.

As an example, the King has cited that Spain is one of the only seven countries in the world capable of manufacturing and marketing a vaccine against covid; that from Elche Spain has made history with the launch of the Miura space rocket; or that is a world leader in clinical trials and in the global energy transition. “This is the surest path to a livable and dignified future. We must continue to detect and resolve together the needs and challenges of society, strengthening the bridge between academia and industry. And Spain, aligned with the EU, has the opportunity to champion science and technological development with a European seal in the world,” he claimed.

In his speech, which he delivered partly in Valencian, Felipe VI has claimed the winners as “main actors in the modernization of Spain”, and has shown on his behalf and that of the Queen the commitment to continue supporting the transformative task. what they do, which requires the trust of the entire nation.

Last June, a jury made up of several Nobel laureates awarded the 2023 Rei Jaume I awards to the scientists and researchers Antonio M. Echavarren Pablos (Basic Research), Carlota Escutia (Environmental Protection), Guillermina López-Bendito (Research Medical), Olympia Bover (Economy), Daniel Maspoch (New Technologies), and Alfonso Jiménez Rodríguez-Vila (Entrepreneur).

In the days leading up to the ceremony, scientists and entrepreneurs have claimed the talent of young Spanish researchers, and have defended the need to improve their conditions, such as providing them with more stability and better salaries to match those of other European countries.