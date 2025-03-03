King Felipe VI has coincided with the president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, at the inauguration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which has opened its doors this Monday morning in Fira Gran Via.

The monarch and the head of the Catalan Executive already agreed this Sunday at the opening dinner of the fair, held at the MNAC, but Sanchez could not attend. The three authorities have greeted themselves early in the morning, just before attending the conference The Gateway to a A New Future‘.

King Felipe VI greets the CEO of Gsma, John Hoffman, at the inauguration of the Mobile Ana Jiménez / Own

The forecast is that after this act the monarch takes a tour of the MWC, and that visits different stands, including that of the Generalitat, which had not visited in the last editions of the Fair.