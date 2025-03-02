King Felipe VI has defended “The legitimate defense” and the right of Ukraine to defend its independence and territorial integrity, and has sent, textually, a sustained message of solidarity and support to the Ukrainian people, supported by words and actions.

He said this Sunday in the National Museu d’Art of Catalunya in Barcelona, ​​in his speech during the official dinner of the Mobile World Congress (MWC)which is celebrated between Monday and Thursday at the Gran Via de Fira enclosure in Barcelona, ​​L’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa; the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni; Minister Óscar López and the general director of GSMA, Mats Granryd, while the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has been absent when he is in the summit of European leaders in London.

The king has assured, in a speech in Spanish, Catalan and English, that the reasons for condemning and rejecting the Russian invasion of Ukraine “They are still very valid” Three years after the conflict.

MWC 2025

On this year’s MWC, he has assured that during this new week “Catalonia stands again as a nerve point of technological innovation” and highlighted this year’s motto: ‘Converge, connect and create’.

Felipe VI has said that artificial intelligence will be One of the main themes of the Hall of this year and that it is “vital to reaffirm the commitment of the industry” with a healthy and responsible development.

AI: Open but cautious

“Let’s be open and closebut also cautious and not naive, “he said, and added that the coordination will be central to ensure that the AI ​​application is done safely for consumers.

The monarch has affirmed that the key will be Find the correct balance between innovation and regulation.

On the other hand, he has valued The “vital role” that have the Startups, That, according to him, allow many projects to come true.

Spain takes “great steps”

The king has celebrated that Spain is taking “big steps” in communications and technology, with rapid advances towards a future that has said that it will be more digital and connected.

He stressed that Spain has some of The best connectivity infrastructure in the world and the largest fiber optic network in Europe, which has allowed its economy to achieve achievements such as the good economic moment or the growth of non -tourist services exports.

Public-private collaboration

He explained that “All this infrastructureall this progress is possible due to the important role of the private sector “, which has the support of the public sector.

“It is crucial for the two sectors work towards joint goals: Improve the Spanish economy and consolidate our performance both as an attractive and stable market as a loyal partner in Europe and worldwide, “he said.

Received by Illa

The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Ililla, has received Felipe VI at the welcome dinner to the MWC Technological Congress, so being The first Catalan president who does it in eight years.

Since he did it for the last time Carles Puigdemont in 2017, The Presidents of the Generalitat had not participated in the reception to the monarch.

Illa has waited for Felipe VI tonight Next to the rest of the authorities To greet him at the entrance of the National Museum of Catalonia (MNAC), where a gala dinner is celebrated with about 250 guests.