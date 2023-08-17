Ledley KingTottenham legend, in an interview with the sports magazine Four Four Twospoke about his relationship with José Mourinho. The former English central indeed, was Special One’s assistant in parenthesis with the Spurs: “Jose came and told me he would like me to be on his staff. I wasn’t even coaching, I’ve never been a coach. It’s one of those things you can’t refuse: this is José Mourinho. It was a incredible experience. I enjoyed it”. These are the first words of King who then continued: “In the first part of the season, everything was fine. We were leading the league in December and I thought we were going to win it! But unfortunately we fell apart in the second half. We made it to the cup final, beat Manchester United 6-1 at Old Trafford and we beat Arsenal and Manchester City at home”. The former Tottenham then concluded by talking about the characteristics that distinguish the Portuguese coach: “José’s characteristic is that, away from the cameras and the training pitch, he’s a lot of fun to be around. He really is. He loves to laugh and tell stories, he has so many. He makes everyone laugh at dinner, but when it comes to football, he’s very serious. There were two sides to Mourinho that not everyone gets to see, and I’m grateful I had the opportunity to see them.”