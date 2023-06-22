Great success for the “educational plan” created by King Esports during the just ended 2022/23 season of theAmazon University Esportsdesigned to promote the culture of gaming within universities

King Esport “has played an active role in promoting knowledge and education within the export among university students”, as mentioned in the official press release, carrying out a series of workshops and interactive activities through the implementation of the “educational plan”. Many universities throughout Italy were involved, with the participation of more than 700 students, who they were able to deepen their skills related to the world of esports.

These are some of the universities involved:

Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan

Sapienza University of Rome

University of Perugia

Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania

University of Camerino

International Medical University of Rome – Unicamillus

Suor Orsola Benincasa University – Naples

Many topics covered in the workshops, which embraced the technical, organizational and cultural aspects of esports, “offering a complete and in-depth overview of this rapidly growing sector”, but not only that, given that there was also talk of video game design, marketing and use of new communication tools, such as social media. The initiative has “created a tangible link between the universities involved and the world of gaming” by introducing “themes hitherto unpublished within university institutes”. Furthermore, “the organized tours have contributed to the creation of an inclusive and interactive environment.”





The success was also born from the commitment and participation of the academic institutions, which supported and promoted the initiative, “creating an environment conducive to growth and knowledge in the esports sector”, institutions which have received the gratitude of the organization.

Francesco Basile, one of the founders and CTO of King Esport, commented: “It was a real year zero. In the past, the prejudice in the Italian university according to which the academic and gaming worlds could never come into contact has always resisted . Thanks to the activities we have devised, we can say that we have contributed in our small way to this change. We are enthusiastic and proud of the results obtained and of how the academic world itself has changed its opinion, recognizing the important connection that can exist between these two worlds .”





In his same line Vittorio Cicatiello, one of the founders and CEO of King Esport: “We have always believed that it was possible to unite these two worlds. After our initiatives, we have noticed a growing number of similar activities and a greater interest from the academic world This just confirms that we are on the right track. We look forward to resuming activities next season.”