King Emeritus Juan Carlos I will return to Spain after two years in exile

Juan Carlos I, Emeritus King of Spain.
Juan Carlos I, Emeritus King of Spain.
The father of King Felipe VI will be in the Galician town of Sanxenxo for a regatta championship.
May 18, 2022, 02:48 PM
King Emeritus Juan Carlos I will return to Spain on Thursday and will meet his son on Monday, after spending almost two years in the United Arab Emirates, in which investigations into his fortune were filed, the Royal House reported on Wednesday.
Juan Carlos conveyed to the Royal House “his decision to travel to Spain from tomorrow, May 19, until next Monday, May 23,” the statement reported, specifying that will arrive in the town of Sanxenxo (northwest) and that on Monday he will travel to Madrid to be with his son, King Felipe VIand his family, before returning to Abu Dhabi, where he settled in August 2020.
AFP
May 18, 2022, 02:48 PM
