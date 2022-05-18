Thursday, May 19, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I will return to Spain after two years in exile

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

John Charles I

Juan Carlos I, Emeritus King of Spain.

Juan Carlos I, Emeritus King of Spain.

The father of King Felipe VI will be in the Galician town of Sanxenxo for a regatta championship.

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I will return to Spain on Thursday and will meet his son on Monday, after spending almost two years in the United Arab Emirates, in which investigations into his fortune were filed, the Royal House reported on Wednesday.

Juan Carlos conveyed to the Royal House “his decision to travel to Spain from tomorrow, May 19, until next Monday, May 23,” the statement reported, specifying that will arrive in the town of Sanxenxo (northwest) and that on Monday he will travel to Madrid to be with his son, King Felipe VIand his family, before returning to Abu Dhabi, where he settled in August 2020.

News in development…

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#King #Emeritus #Juan #Carlos #return #Spain #years #exile

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

TCU minister sees illegalities in Eletronuclear and Itaipu before plenary vote - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.