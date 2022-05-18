King Juan Carlos, former head of state, will arrive in Spain this Thursday and will remain until Mondayday 23, when he will meet with his son Felipe VI, Queen Sofía and the other members of his family, at the Palacio de la Zarzuela, the monarch’s official residence, according to what the Casa del Rey reported on Wednesday.

Juan Carlos de Borbón (84 years old), who holds the title of King Emeritus, left Spain to live in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2020after the controversy over the information published about his irregular business abroad and since then he had not returned.

That year, the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office opened three investigations into the former head of state regarding the collection of 65 million euros (about 72 million dollars) for mediating the construction of the Medina-Mecca high-speed train in Saudi Arabia, whether he received undeclared donations and whether he hid funds in tax havens.

However, the Public Ministry archived all the proceedings last March as the facts had prescribed or happened before 2014, when he was protected by inviolability as head of statein addition to the fiscal regularizations that it carried out.

Photo taken in 2014, when the King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, visited Abu Dhabi for the UAE-Spain Economic Forum. The monarch went into exile in that country.

After knowing the file, Juan Carlos I showed his desire to return to Spain, although the return has not materialized until now. He will travel first to the Galician coastal town of Sanxenxo (northwest) to attend regattas and where he will stay at a friend’s home, and on Monday he will go to Madrid.

The return to Spain after almost two years of stay in Abu Dhabi is part of his desire to “frequently travel to Spain to visit family and friends, and organize his personal life and his place of residence in areas of a private nature” , adds the statement. During his stay in the United Arab Emirates, he received a visit from her daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina, but he did not see her son, King Felipe VI.

