Lille beats Marseille 1-0

Goal for Lille: David (28th and 95th)

Expulsion: Under (77th) at OM

OM can no longer find the path to victory, and suffered the law of the reigning French champion, Lille (1-0).

Less dashing in the league as in the European Cup, OM is stalling and its Sunday match in Lille has confirmed it. Despite a tactical change made by Jorge Sampaoli, the Marseillais have never really been in the match against an offensive but terribly ineffective LOSC team. Jonathan David’s goal, after a billiard shot in the area, allowed the Northerners to pass in front. Despite Milik’s entry, the Olympians were not straightening the bar, on the contrary. Lille touched the amounts twice, and defensive blunders went unpunished due to the clumsiness of the LOSC. Under being excluded for two warnings, the equalizer became out of reach for the Marseillais who remain in four games without a win. Especially that at the last second, Pau Lopez ended up cracking, on a recovery from David after a cross from Weah.

In the standings, the consequence is direct since Lille joined OM in 5th place, in a group shot where Lorient and Monaco are also located.