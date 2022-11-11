Switzerland – Czech Republic and Australia – Great Britain. These are the two semi-finals that will take place on Saturday of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022, which are being played on the fast indoor Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. In the last match of Group A (that of Italy, already eliminated) the Rossocrociato team, finalist last year (blocked by Russia) and first seed, beat Canada 2-1, archiving the practice already after the singles. In the first match Viktorija Golubic, n.77 of the ranking, preferred by Heinz Guenthardt to Jil Teichmann, n.35 WTA (forced to overtime in the match won against the blue) beat a comeback and not without surprises for 2-6 6-3 6-4, after more than two hours of struggle, Bianca Andreescu, n.45 Wta, winner of the Us Open 2019, who had the better of our Cocciaretto yesterday. In the second match, Belinda Bencic, # 12, defeated Leylah Fernandez, n.40 in the ranking, 6-0 7-5 in just under an hour and a half. It was expected a little more match, between the Swiss and the Canadian, but evidently the New York finalist of 2021, returning after an injury, suffered the double commitment one after the other, as she took the field yesterday to play and defeat our Trevisan in 45 minutes. The double with Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez who won the point of the flag by beating Jil Teichmann and Simona Waltert 6-2 6-1 in 51 minutes in 51 minutes.