Camila and Martina bring Italdonne up 2-0. Tomorrow the other two singles. Garbin: “Don’t let your guard down”

Luigi Ansaloni

The tennis blues are one step away from the November Finals of the Billie Jean King Cup. Driven by Camila Giorgi and Martina Trevisan, they have so far respected the predictions against Slovakia (broadcast on Supertennis and Supertennix), in the match staged on the hard indoor stadium in Bratislava. In fact, after the first two singles, the Italian tennis players are leading 2-0 over the Slovaks, with very few difficulties. After all, both Camila and Trevisan had also shown themselves to be in shape on faster surfaces, in the last few outings, and they did not disappoint Captain Tathiana Garbin’s expectations. Giorgi, number 43 in the world, beat Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, number 96 in the WTA ranking, by 6-2 6-3. Trevisan, number 20 in the world, defeated Viktoria Hruncakova, 127 WTA, with a score of 7-6 (9) 6-3. See also Falcao present in triumph of Rayo Vallecano against Real Madrid

CAMILA SATISFIED — No problem apart from the first set of the blue number one, who had to cancel three set points before snatching the portion of the game. Tomorrow, from 12, the matches of the second day (two more singles and one double). Italy just need to win one point to get through to the Finals. Satisfied Camila Giorgi. “I played a good match and I was solid: I’m very satisfied. I served very well and I was always aggressive. It was a very nice and fun week but when the match comes you have to be concentrated and I was,” she said. said the blue. An opponent already faced, the last time just this year in Melbourne. “This match was completely different from that of the Australian Open: there was a lot of wind, here we play indoors. And then the environment is also different: that of the national team is a completely different thing”. Giorgi continued. Great feeling with the captain Tathiana Garbin: “What did she tell me at the end of the match? That she was very happy and so was I”. See also F1 | Porpoising: the FIA ​​takes a stand and studies limits

tomorrow it closes — Captain Tathiana Garbin is enthusiastic but doesn’t want to let her guard down for the next matches: “We’ll be very motivated but also careful, we need to stay focused even if we’re very happy with how it went. Martina was very good at fighting and working hard on her rival. We prepared it like this, with Martina’s coach Matteo Catarsi, the goal was to bring Hruncakova to the limit”. Tomorrow the first meeting should be between the two number one teams of their respective teams, namely Schmiedlova against Trevisan. Following the challenge between the two number two, or Hruncakova against Giorgi. In closing the double with, on paper, the Slovak couple Viktoria Hruncakova / Tereza Mihalikova opposed to the blue one Elisabetta Cocciaretto / Jasmine Paolini.