In Russia, they compiled a list of the most popular brands in the regions. The rating was compiled by the Rabota.ru website based on a survey of 3.7 thousand people.

“King Crab” was in the top ten, taking 10th place. 25% of those polled voted for him. The “Khokhloma painting” received the same amount, writes IA KamchatkaMedia.

In the top five – “Tula gingerbread”, “Orenburg downy shawl”, “Adyghe cheese”, “Amur tiger” and “Astrakhan watermelon”.

According to Tatiana Moshchagina, Head of Internal Communications and Employer Brand at Rabota.ru, the popularity of regional brands is growing, attracting tourist and financial flows. Loyalty to certain folk images and demand for them is formed.

