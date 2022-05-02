According to a recent study, the king cobra has also become one of the “vulnerable” species more than 1 in 5 reptile species worldwide are threatened with extinctionaccording to a new comprehensive assessment of thousands of species published last Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Of the 10,196 species of reptiles analyzed, 21% per cent were classified as endangeredcritically endangered or vulnerable to extinction, including the iconic hooded snakes of South and Southeast Asia.

“This work is a very significant achievement – it adds to our knowledge of where threatened species are found and where we need to work to protect them”

he has declared Stuart Pimm, Duke University ecologistwho was not involved in the study.

Similar previous assessments had been conducted for mammals, birds and amphibians, informing government decisions on how to draw national park boundaries and allocate environmental funds.

How the situation on the king cobra and other reptiles was discovered

Work on the reptile study, which involved nearly 1,000 scientists and 52 co-authors, began in 2005. The project was slowed by fundraising challenges, said co-author Bruce Young, zoologist with the non-profit scientific organization NatureServe. .

“Reptiles, for many people, are not charismatic. And there has just been a lot more focus on some of the hairier or featherier vertebrate species for conservation “

Young said.

The Galapagos marine iguana, the world’s only lizard adapted to marine life, is classified as “vulnerable” to extinction, said co-author Blair Hedges, a biologist at Temple University, and it took 5 million years for it the lizard adapted to foraging in the sea, Hedges himself said, lamenting the amount of evolutionary history that could be lost if this single species were to become extinct.

Also six of the world’s species of sea turtles they are threatened, and as far as the seventh is concerned, it is probably in trouble, but scientists lack the data to make a classification.

Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction, but hunting, invasive species, and climate change also pose a threat, said the co-author Neil Coxmanager of the Biodiversity Assessment Unit of the International Union for Nature Conservation.

The study found that reptiles living in forest areas, such as the king cobra, are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert dwellers, in part because forests face greater human disruption.

The king cobra, the world’s largest venomous snake, is “very close to extinction,” Cox said at a news conference on the research.

“It is a truly iconic species in Asia and it is a real shame that even widespread species like this are really suffering and are in decline”

he said, adding that clearing and deliberate attacks by humans were among the biggest threats to the snake

