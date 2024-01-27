Second day of hospitalization today for King Charles III undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. The sovereign is “well”. He was seen entering the London Clinic in central London yesterday, accompanied by Camilla. The Queen was yesterday at the London Clinic until 3.10pm and she smiled at journalists before leaving by car. She then returned for a visit of about an hour and a half, which ended just before 8 p.m. It is unclear when the king will leave the facility, where he underwent what Buckingham Palace called “scheduled treatment.” Yesterday the Queen assured people inside the London Clinic that Charles, 75, was “fine” following treatment.

The Princess of Wales, who has undergone abdominal surgery, is hospitalized in the same facility. Kate, who has been hospitalized for 12 days, would have seen King Charles yesterday.