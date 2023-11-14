Charles III turns 75 today. After yesterday’s celebrations in his country house in Highgrove, together with many famous faces, but also ordinary people of his own age, a choir that sang Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, a three-layer ‘Vittoria’ cake of of Spain cut to the tune of ‘Happy Birthday’ and many photographs, today will once again be a celebration for the British sovereign, with the family reunited at Clarence House, with the exception of Harry and Meghan, who remained in America because – it was not well understood – have not been invited or have not accepted the invitation.

But immediately putting aside the ‘rebel son’ issue, from which Charles still expects a phone call for good wishes, with the added value of being able to constitute a signal of relaxation in their relations, on his birthday the king intends to announce – in the middle of salutes with cannon salutes across the United Kingdom and without forgetting, of course, the 41 shots fired by the Royal Horse Artillery of the King’s Troop from London’s Green Park, followed within an hour by those of 62 guns from the Tower of London – a project to help people facing food poverty by recovering leftover food from restaurants and supermarkets to distribute to the poor.

What is the Coronation Food Project

The ‘Coronation Food Project’, this is the name of the initiative launched by the king against food waste, intends to address two problems. The first is the growing number of people who cannot buy food, the second is the millions of tonnes of unused food that has to be thrown away, despite the 14 million people facing food insecurity in the UK . The project also aims to create food distribution centers. Accompanied by Queen Camilla, Charles will visit a surplus food distribution center outside London, meeting with staff and volunteers to learn about the ways in which food waste can be used for those in need.

Her Majesty will also host a reception at Buckingham Palace, which will focus on the work of nurses and midwives as part of the celebrations of ‘Nhs 75’, the National Health Service, which also turns 75. Among the guests, there will be around 400 nurses and midwives. Representatives from the National Health Service also took part in yesterday’s party in Highgrove, Gloucestershire. Among the famous people at the event were chef Raymond Blanc, Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John of the 80s group ‘Imagination’.