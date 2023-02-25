The white postcards pierced with gold embossing will be sent within two weeks to the 2,000 guests who have been chosen to attend the coronation of Charles III on May 6th. The Daily Mail has no doubts: Harry and Meghan are not among the recipients of the invitation. Reason? King Charles III has no intention of apologizing to his son (as per his express request). And those apologies represent a sine qua non to see the former princely couple who migrated to America at the event that will block London for three days. But an apology for what? For how the royal family would have treated Meghan by inducing her to flee Buckingham Palace.

Also according to the British tabloids, Charles III might have even thought of apologizing to his daughter-in-law, but after the release of «Spare» he thought that at this point Harry would have to apologize.

Even if this happens, however, it seems to be very difficult for Meghan to accompany Harry to the coronation because May 6 is also the birthday of their firstborn Archie who turns 4. However, the English press is certain of it. King Charles’s apology will not come: “I don’t think His Majesty has the intention of apologizing for anything at the moment – a friend of the royal family declares to the Daily Mail – there is still a huge amount of ill will simmering in the family” .

The crowning of records

The clamor and curiosity surrounding the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla are not only due to the fact that the English royal family is one of the most famous monarchies in the world. In fact, this is the first coronation of the twenty-first century. And then there’s the age detail that makes everything decidedly unique. Charles’s 74 years and Camilla’s 75 make them the oldest crowned king and queen consort in British history. Just to make a comparison, just think that Charles Windsor was only three years old when his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, continuing to reign for 70 years. Charles’ age makes him a truly unique history of the English royal family. Before him, the oldest crowned British monarchs were significantly younger in age. Indeed, King William IV was crowned at the age of 64 in 1830; King Edward VII came to the throne aged 59 in 1901, while George IV was 57 in 1820. No one likes Charles III achieved the title at 74. Not only. Charles is also the longest serving Prince of Wales, a title held by the heir to the throne. He was, in fact, invested with the title by his mother in 1969 at Caernarfon Castle when he was 20 years old. Title now passed to his son William. Even Camilla, with her 75 years, beats the record previously held by Queen Alexandra, who was 58 when she was crowned queen consort in 1902. But also by Prince George: according to Westminster registers, in fact, his wife Anne was 49 years old when she followed him to the throne in 1702.