There enlarged or hypertrophic prostate “It is a condition that afflicts every male from the age of 45. The prostate is in fact a gland that grows over time under the stimulus of hormones and this 'development', being in a position very close to the urethra, determines a whole series of obstructive problems. The flow is weak and the bladder does not empty, the patient must go to urinate often. However, this physiological enlargement can lead to urinary blockage and you may end up in the emergency room because you need a catheter. Around the age of 80 this risk becomes very high Here is the choice of King Charles to operate and talk about the problem. I hope it becomes an advert for prevention, for an annual check-up by the urologist after the age of 45-50. But above all because this care also helps to prevent prostate cancer which is silent”. This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by Gabriele Antoniniurologist-andrologist at the Sandro Pertini hospital in Rome.

As Buckingham Palace has announced, King Charles III will undergo surgery next week for a hypertrophic prostate. The choice of the sovereign's medical staff is that of intervention. “There are symptomatic drugs which, however, are not curative – explains the urologist – They relax the canal, relax it and make the urine come out better. When they don't work then you have to think about solving the problem in a different way, for example with a endoscopy operation, as I imagine will be done for King Charles. The canal is entered and the adenoma is emptied as if it were a courgette, in this way the urine will then come out again as at 20 years old.”

Then there are also other strategies, but it depends on the clinical picture of the patient. “There is a minimally invasive form of prevention – explains Antonini – with punctures of water vapor in the adenoma, capable of decongesting the area and widening the canal. In this way we can turn the hands of the prostate clock back by 5 -6 years. Of course, if you reach the age of 80 with a prostate as big as a balloon, it means that your well-being has been neglected a lot and there is a greater chance of having surgery.” The expert returns to the importance of prevention. “The prostate is attached to the rectum, so eating very spicy foods should be avoided – he recommends – and beer and spirits should also be avoided. You need a lifestyle at the table that aims to preserve the prostate well and then good weekly sexual activity, or periodic masturbation, can prevent the risk of inflammation“.