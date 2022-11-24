The news of the sovereign’s decision is going around the world

Over the last few hours, the English royal family has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the rumors that have emerged, it seems that in these days King Charles III made a drastic decision. The sovereign, in fact, with a formal act has forbidden the consumption of a particular type of food at Buckingham Palace. Let’s find out together what it is.

From today on in all the residences of the English royal family it will no longer be possible to eat a meal for a specific person food. This is the decision of the son of Queen Elizabeth who made his decision for environmental and animal rights reasons.

King Charles, no more goose liver at the table: the sovereign’s drastic decision

According to what has emerged in the course of the last few hours, it seems that the new sovereign of England has banned the consumption of the goose liver‘. The request came from the animal rights group ‘Peta’ and Charles III, who have always cared about animal rights and environmental battles, supported the request of the association.

Therefore, from today onwards, Buckingham Palace, the Scottish residence of Balmoral, the English residence of Sandringham, Windsor Castle and Hillsborough will be banned from consumption of goose liver.

For the uninitiated, goose liver is a typical French dish obtained by administering to geese a type of chemical substance which allows them to grow rapidly liver. The new sovereign of England has decided that from now on, in the various royal palaces, there will no longer be the consumption of this meal.

Following what was decided by Queen Elizabeth’s son, we do not know if others will arrive in the coming days bans. At the moment it seems not, although they have asked the sovereign to use synthetic ermine furs during the coronation ceremony to be held in May.