Britain’s King Charles III told train passengers on platforms across the country to “pay attention to the gap” between platforms and trains when boarding. The “Real Delivery” industrial group stated that Charles and Queen Camilla recorded an advertisement, which will be broadcast between Friday and Monday, at every railway station, across Britain and all London Underground stations, according to the British news agency “BA Media” today, Friday.
And “In the message, the King begins by informing the passengers: My wife and I wish you and your families a wonderful coronation weekend.” Camilla then says, “Wherever you travel, we hope you have a safe and enjoyable journey.”
The message concludes with Charles’ addition: ‘Remember, please watch the gap.’ The message was recorded at Highgrove earlier this year, by the audio team from TfL. ‘Watch the gap’ warnings are common on the London Underground.
#King #Charles #sends #warning #train #commuters #Britain
