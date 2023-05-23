Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

Great Britain’s King Charles III. and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. © Frank Augstein/AP/dpa

Ethiopia has been demanding the repatriation of the mortal remains of a prince for years, and the palace has opposed it. Also King Charles III. remains stubborn – despite allegations of colonialism.

Windsor – Hardly is King Charles III. in office, the British royal family is already delivering a scandal including allegations of colonialism: Buckingham Palace has rejected a request for the return of the remains of an Ethiopian prince who was buried at Windsor Castle in the 19th century. The British newspaper reports The Guardians.

Prince Alemayehu, an alleged descendant of the biblical King Solomon, was brought to England – some say “stolen” – after the Battle of Maqdala in 1868 and the consequent sacking of the Imperial Citadel. The Prince died at the young age of 18 and was buried in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle at the request of Queen Victoria.

Colonialism allegations: Remains of Ethiopian prince may not be repatriated

Since then, the country of Ethiopia has been demanding the repatriation of the mortal remains, and the country’s government has repeatedly campaigned for this. Prominent figures such as poet and writer Lemn Sissay have joined the repatriation campaign.

Prince Alemayehu at the age of seven. The picture is dated 1868. © IMAGO/Heritage Art/Heritage Images

But Buckingham Palace still stands in the way today. A spokesman for the royal family told the British broadcaster BBCthat an exhumation of the remains would have far-reaching consequences. The speaker referred to other bodies of deceased buried in the catacombs of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. “It is very unlikely to be able to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a significant number of other people nearby,” the palace said. The Ethiopian prince’s remains were interred with those of nine other people.

Colonialism allegations against Buckingham Palace: Ethiopia demands Prince Alemayehu’s remains

Buckingham Palace pledged to honor Alemayehu’s memory, but he also had “a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the deceased”. In the past, the royal family has responded to all requests from Ethiopian delegations who wanted to visit the chapel.

Video: King Charles concerned: These mistakes must not be repeated

The campaign for Prince Alemayehu’s repatriation began in 2006 when the Ethiopian President wrote to Queen Elizabeth asking for the remains to be exhumed, which was subsequently refused. According to the Ethiopian Embassy, ​​the Lord Chamberlain replied on behalf of the Queen: “It is true that Her Majesty supports repatriation […]but identification of the remains of young Prince Alemayehu is not possible”.

After King Charles III. has been in office for a few weeks, there have been renewed hopes that the palace might change its stance on the issue. In addition, in recent years, the topic of colonialism and the process of coming to terms with it have been in the public eye. But now it seems as if the new king has his first colonialism scandal. (fmu)