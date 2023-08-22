Over the past few hours the name of King Charles III returned to occupy the pages of major newspapers. The reason? A source very close to the ‘Sunday Times’ revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s son would be ready to abdicate in order to leave the throne to the eldest son William. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

King Charles III ready to abdicate? As already anticipated, in recent days a source very close to the ‘Sunday Times’ has dropped a real bomb concerning the Royal Family. According to the source, in fact, King Charles III could soon leave the throne to make way for the prince william.

This is what was revealed by the source regarding the choice of the sovereign:

King Charles would be considering the possibility of abdicating. He will be an interim ruler, a link between the past and the future, leaving his son William the task of radically renewing and modernizing the British monarchy. The plan to abdicate is a possibility that could materialize because the father wants to avoid that his heir has to wait too long to have the crown on his head, as happened to him.

Continuing, the ‘Sunday Times’ added that:

Indeed, William is already 41 years old, the sovereign is 74, but having had a mother, Queen Elizabeth, who lived to be 96, and a father, Prince Philip, who made it almost to 100, he can expect to reign for another two decades or even a quarter of a century, in this case William would become monarch after the age of 60-65. Without that youthful image that now distinguishes him thanks to his wife Kate and three young children George, Charlotte and Louis.

To then conclude: