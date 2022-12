King Charles III delivered his first Christmas speech as monarch 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

King Charles III of the United Kingdom on Sunday (25) highlighted the Christian faith of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to people who selflessly help those most in need, in his first Christmas message as monarch.

Standing in the choir at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, outside London, the King recalled his mother’s deep belief in God, “in eternal light” and the kindness of people to help others. “My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also of her faith in people and is something I share with all my heart,” said the king.

The monarch also recognized the state of poverty in which many people live, due to wars, famine or natural disasters, as well as the difficulties faced by people trying to pay their electricity bills and keep their families fed. “I want to pay tribute in particular to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, the most prized possession of all, to support those around them,” said Charles III.