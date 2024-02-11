King Charles III waves to the public after leaving a clinic in London, January 29, 2024. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY LLUVIA

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla waved to photographers and the public on a walk to church this Sunday (11) at the royal residence of Sandringham, a country house in eastern England.

It is the king's first appearance since Buckingham Palace announced, on the 5th, that he had been diagnosed with cancer, without specifying the type of disease. The institution just denied that it was prostate cancer.

The monarch thanked on Saturday the messages of support he received after the news. They are “great comfort and encouraging,” he said in a statement. “It's equally heartening to hear that sharing my diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding and shed light on the work of all those organizations that support cancer patients and their families in the UK and around the world,” he added. “My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is even greater as a result of my personal experience.”

The British king has already started treatment. It is not a new thing that the royal family is discreet about its members' health details. There were also minimal details provided about an abdominal surgery that the Princess of Wales, Catharine Middleton underwent, announced on January 29, when she was already recovering at home.

Prince William, successor to the throne, commented on the health of his wife and father last week and thanked the public for their support. His brother, Prince Harry, who lives in the United States, traveled to the United Kingdom to see his father.

Sarah Ferguson, King Charles' former sister-in-law, is also undergoing treatment for skin cancer, months after finishing treatment for breast cancer.