Anyone who has always wanted to cook for a real king and his guests now has the chance: the British royal family is looking for a first sous chef. Five-star experience is expected, board and lodging is provided.

King Charles III is looking for a new first sous chef. Image: dpa

Dhe British royal family has advertised the position of a so-called premier sous chef, that is the deputy head chef. Among other things, they are enticed by a “competitive salary” for the full-time position with a 45-hour week and weekend assignments.

“You will support the Executive Chef by managing the day-to-day operations and ensuring – whether at staff dinners or large state banquets – that every meal is served to the highest standard,” reads the vacancy notice on the Royal Household website. The royal kitchen team therefore has 30 employees and works on six residences.

Among other things, applicants must have experience as a “highly qualified chef”, with experience in the management area of ​​a “fine dine” or “five-star gastronomy”, as it is also said.

In return, the palace offers 33 vacation days, from which eight public holidays are deducted. In addition, the successful candidate has the opportunity to receive accommodation at the workplace with food included, but only for himself and at a salary deduction. “A number of leisure facilities” can then be used for this. Applications can be submitted until April 12th.