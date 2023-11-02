In the end the king didn’t do it: he didn’t take off his crown and he didn’t sprinkle his head with ashes. The gesture that many activists were waiting for from Charles III, to recognize the sins of colonialism and express repentance on behalf of the Kingdom, did not arrive. In a speech in Nairobi during his state visit to Kenya, in fact, the sovereign limited himself to simply expressing his “great sorrow and regret for the wickedness” of the British Empire during the struggle for the independence of the African country, without however formally apologizing for colonial abuses.

“The wrongdoings of the past are the cause of the greatest pain and deepest regret,” added King Charles, hoping to “meet some of those whose lives and communities have been so seriously affected” by past abuses, but taking , Since he did not formally apologizesomehow distances itself from events such as the Mau Mau uprising, in which thousands of people were killed and tortured in the 1950s, before the independence of which this year marks the 60th anniversary.

On the other hand, a formal apology must be decided by government ministers, not by the king. And Kenyan President William Ruto nevertheless praised Carlo’s courage in facing such “uncomfortable truths”. The Kenyan head of state told Charles that colonial rule had been “brutal and atrocious towards the African people” and that “much remains to be done to achieve full reparations.” An alarm bell that must have rang very loudly in the sovereign’s ears. That, if he has indeed admitted the errors of colonialism, he also surely understood that an apology would open the door to reparations.