King Charles in Berlin for his first state visit as king and his speech to the German parliament

“It’s important for my wife and I to be here and renew the special friendship between our two countries, which also meant a lot to my mother.” That’s how she started out King Charles III in his speech to the Bundestag, the first by a monarch before the German parliament. And even the visit of the British sovereign to Germany is unprecedented: it is in fact the first for him in a foreign country since he was proclaimed king.

A state visit, that of King Charles with the queen consort Camilla, lasting three days – from 29 to 31 March – which was welcomed with great enthusiasm by the German institutions and authorities, as well as by the press. After the first day in Berlin, yesterday, with the crowds at the Brandenburg Gatewhere among hundreds of people the king shook many hands and even lent himself for some shots, the most awaited and most important appointment is today’s one, in which he spoke in the Bundestag.

