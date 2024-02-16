Harry is willing to return to a temporary royal role to support his father during his illness, Palace sources have revealed to the Times. In a bid to help heal the family rift, the King and Prince Harry are said to have had several “warm exchanges” since the sovereign was diagnosed with cancer.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, remains a councilor of state, although as a non-working royal he should not be called upon to replace the king. Yet, to heal the rift, Harry would now be focused on reconciling with his family. Last week he had a 30 minute meeting with the king at Clarence House. For his part, Carlo seems intent on seeing his younger son more often and a source said there is a growing feeling that a rapprochement “would benefit the institution”. A member of the royal family said it was “perfectly logical for the family to come together to support the king while he is ill.”

Much has been said on both sides in recent years, but this has never detracted from the fundamental blood bond, and now there are pragmatic aspects to consider, with the welfare of the King and Kate. Last week's meeting with his father at Clarence House, at which the Queen was also present, was not sufficient for an in-depth discussion, but it is understood that Harry wants to make an offer for a limited return to royal duties. A written plan would have to be drawn up and implemented by the king and his closest aides before Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, can undertake any official duties on behalf of the monarch. Harry would not receive public funds anyway. The Sussexes stepped down from their official royal roles four years ago.

They were told at the time that the model they proposed, under which they would support the monarch in a limited capacity without drawing on the sovereign grant, had been rejected. In what became known as the Sandringham Agreement, the late Queen allowed them to retain their titles but relinquish official roles. They officially retained their HRH status but agreed not to actively use the titles. Some at Buckingham Palace are not so keen on the idea of ​​a return, saying it would be unlikely and the late Queen had made it clear that the Sussexes could not be “half in and half out”. Regardless of whether or not an official role is granted, there appears to be hope at both the Palace and Montecito, the Sussexes' California home, that a peacemaking operation could be successful in the near future.