Maybe it’s because his birthday is just around the corner, maybe it’s because it’s been a long time since father and son met face to face at Buckingham Palace, but in the end Charles III and his eldest son William blurted out. “I was forced to marry your mother, you brought the woman you love to the altar.” And this sentence, which arose from the less than idyllic relationships between William and his stepmother Camilla, was left in the English tabloids on Halloween.

The subjects asked each other trick or treating with the usual ironic half-smile. Let’s say it wasn’t a joke, but it wasn’t a candy either. Let’s say a macaroon that the king hadn’t digested for too long.

“Stop judging me”

Again according to the most accredited British press it seems that William and father Charles have never stopped arguing because of Camilla, the current queen of England. And therefore during this secret meeting between father and son at Buckingham Palace the sovereign, venting his feelings towards his son, would have shouted: «You know well that I was forced to marry your mother, while you took the woman you loved to the altar. You and Kate will soon be on the throne, but you must stop judging me now.”

Carlo’s words are quite well-founded. That William once could not see Camilla is a certainty. Since he was a child he witnessed the arguments between his father Carlo and mother Diana, who often cried in front of him, always on his side. As Vanity Fair tells us, once upon a time, when she was just eight years old, it was William who passed the Kleenex to her mother who, locked in the bathroom at Highrove after a fight with her husband, couldn’t stop sobbing. Little William, at the time, could not have known that behind his parents’ unhappy union there was another woman. But on November 20, 1995, in the infamous BBC interview, Princess Diana spoke in front of over 20 million viewers about “her wedding being a little too crowded” (because of her Camilla). Her words that made the Crown tremble and transformed Parker Bowles, now the esteemed queen consort, into the most hated woman in England. The then 13-year-old William was old enough to understand. At the time, mother Diana called Camilla a “rottweiler”, and her grandmother the queen, Elizabeth II, was no more tender than her: “That evil woman”, she said, referring to her son’s lover. Words that could not fail to mark the teenager William.

The death of mother Diana

Things got worse when Diana died in 1997. William, then fifteen years old, in addition to the shock of his mother’s appearance, found himself facing the venomous criticism of the people and the media against his father’s lover. And when Charles married Camilla in 2005, it was a second shock for both William and his brother Harry to accept Charles’ second wife as a stepmother.

William and Kate and good manners

Today, however, anticipating their accession to the throne, during public events William and Kate Middleton appear in perfect harmony with Camilla. But perhaps things – if we listen to the new revelations – are not as they seem: William would continue to hate Camilla and his wife too. A hypothesis supported by the fact that the Princess of Wales, at the coronation of Charles III, refused to curtsy to the new queen.