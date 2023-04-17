United Kingdom.- After the death of the Queen isabel II months ago, things inside the British royal family They have not gone well at all, since the members of the monarchy have been involved in a series of controversies and scandals, especially due to the autobiographical book of Prince Harry,’Spare‘.

And it is that Harry, duke of sussexmade shocking revelations within the literary work, such as the fact that his older brother, Prince William of Wales, would have been unfaithful to Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury.

That is why the current Wale’s princess is in the eye of the shows, because in addition to the fact that it is thought that he would seek to ask for the divorce to Prince William, apparently his father-in-law, King Charles III is looking for a way to expel her from royalty for more than one reason.

It is important to point out that on May 6th the historic ceremony where Carlos III will be crowned as the new sovereign English, so he would already have several decisions to make after his official arrival on the throne of the United Kingdom.

Various international media outlets have spread the information that Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son has come to think that Kate Middleton is not the right person to be part of your family.

All this is due to the fact that Kate Middleton has allegedly shown to have a certain resemblance to Diana Princess of Wales Due to her recent behavior and actions before the monarchy, it has even been mentioned that she has the same popularity and relevance that Lady Di had in the past by bearing the same title as her.

Apparently, one of King Carlos III’s reasons for expelling Kate Middleton from the royal family is that he does not want her to steal the limelight, because according to ‘Noticias RCN’, the new Princess of Wales is one of the people most loved by the people for their personality and charisma.

Therefore, King Carlos III would see his daughter-in-law as a threat and wants to get her out of royalty as soon as possible to become the most relevant figure of all.