King Charles III’s speech addressed the conflict in Ukraine, the historical relations between the United Kingdom and Germany, climate change and the historical remembrance of the fascist period in Germany. It was the first audience of a monarch in front of the Bundestag, although he himself had already appeared before the German Lower House when he was prince.

“The security of Europe, as well as our democratic values, are under threat,” Carlos II declared before the Bundestag, the German Parliament.

“Together we must be vigilant,” added the monarch in a bilingual speech where he jumped from English to German.

Carlos III made numerous references to the war in the Ukraine. He described as “brave and important” the military assistance that the government of Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz is providing to the Ukrainian troops. He also remarked that both nations have led efforts to support Ukraine in the conflict.

In his hour-and-a-half-long speech, the head of the British royal family also expressed admiration for German democracy, stressing that in Parliament, German citizens can be observers of “democracy in action.”

King Carlos III on his arrival in Berlin, on March 29, 2023 © AFP / Adrian Dennis

Although he did not make an explicit reference to Brexit, Carlos III emphasized his desire to “renew the special bond” between the two nations. The monarch’s visit is considered a new attempt by the United Kingdom to get closer to Europe. One that arrives shortly after the block of the Twenty seven reach an agreement with that country on Northern Ireland, known as the ‘Windsor Framework Agreement’.

“Paying attention to the lessons of the past is our sacred responsibility, but it can only be fully fulfilled through a commitment to our common future,” the king said when addressing the historical issue of Germany, especially during the period of Nazism.

split reactions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the king’s visit, also lauding the monarch’s stance on climate change. Through a post on Twitter, Scholz highlighted the monarch’s efforts to promote a sustainable future with the planet’s resources.

Willkommen im Kanzleramt, König #CharlesIII! Es freut mich, dass Ihre erste Reise nach Deutschland geht. Das zeigt: Die Freundschaft zwischen unseren Ländern 🇩🇪🇬🇧 ist eng. Ich habe großen Respekt für Ihren jahrzehntelangen Einsatz für Umwelt- und Klimaschutz. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/gsiXIVHTOt — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) March 30, 2023



However, not everyone is happy with the visit of Carlos III. The left-wing parliamentarian, Jan Korte, expressed his disagreement with the king’s presence in the Bundestag and stressed that a visit by a monarch is not in accordance with Germany’s democratic principles.

“Obviously, he can speak everywhere and he is very well received, including by me. But I think that, especially in the Bundestag, which tries to represent the people, it is not really appropriate for a monarch to speak,” Korte told local media. .

Another official who was not optimistic about the presence of Carlos III was Ates Gürnipar, one of the vice-presidents of the German Parliament, who described the monarch’s visit to the house of the German Legislative Branch as “absurd”.

French unionists hold a banner that reads “Sorry Carlos, see you later,” ironically in reaction to the cancellation of the King’s visit to France due to social unrest over the pension reform. © AFP / Bernard Barron

“At bottom, monarchies are nothing more than dictatorships with a historical adornment,” Gürnipar said.

Carlos III was supposed to visit France before Germany, however, citizen protests against the pension reform promoted by the president of that country, Emmanuel Macron, caused the tour on French soil to be postponed.

The British king’s visit to the German chamber is part of his three-day tour of German soil and he is expected to visit Hamburg on Friday to pay tribute at the Kindertransport memorial, where thousands of Jewish children were rescued from Nazi forces during World War II. World War.

