King Charles III unveiled the first statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, since her death in September. The new sculpture in the English city of York was unveiled on Wednesday in front of York Minster, Britain’s largest Gothic cathedral, and pays tribute to the late monarch’s life of service and dedication.

“When this statue was first planned five years ago, during a reign of unprecedented length and accomplishments, it was conceived as a celebration of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” the king said in a speech at a rainy inauguration ceremony as holding a black umbrella.

+ Man arrested after eggs were thrown at King Charles in England

“Now, as we witness with great sadness the passing of that reign, it is revealed in his memory, as a tribute to a life of extraordinary service and devotion,” he continued.

“The late queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her lifetime. Now, her image will take care of what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come,” she added, before removing the purple cloth covering the imposing statue. which overlooks New York’s public square from above one of the cathedral’s entrances.

Ahead of the inauguration, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell described the “unique occasion” as an “immensely moving moment” in honor of “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s long life and service to her people, her nation and the Commonwealth”.

The queen died aged 96 on 8 September, just months after celebrating an unprecedented seven decades on the throne.

Its commemorative statue, which was designed and sculpted by York Minster stonemason Richard Bossons, stands just over six feet tall and weighs around 4,000 pounds.

The French limestone sculpture shows the late queen in Garter, crowned with George IV’s Diadem of State, and holding the orb and scepter – symbols of his role as head of church and state.

“She will stand proud and resolute in her niche, welcoming worshipers and visitors alike,” Bossons said in a statement.

a tarnished arrival

On Wednesday, a 23-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of an offense against public order” after eggs were thrown at the king and queen consort during their visit to York, according to North Yorkshire Police.

None of the eggs reached the royals, who continued their engagement, meeting members of the local community.

The man was questioned and released on police bail, the force said in an update on Thursday.