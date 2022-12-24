Home page World

According to reports, King Charles III. his brother Prince Andrew (archive photo) from the palace. © Steve Parsons/Pool PA/AP/dpa/Victoria Jones/POOL/AFP

Ironically, on Christmas, King Charles III. apparently through. Prince Andrew has to vacate his office at Buckingham Palace, British media reports.

London – Breaking with King Charles III in the British royal family. (74) new times. Prince Andrew, 62, has already lost all his military titles over the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal. Now the British monarch is further distancing himself from his younger brother. Prince Andrew is set to vacate his office at Buckingham Palace, the British tabloid reports thesun.co.uk. The newspaper relies on palace insiders. The Duke of York should therefore no longer use the address on his letterhead when writing. His employees, who have been available to him there so far, would probably be made redundant, it is said.

Quake in the British royal family: King Charles III. throws Prince Andrew out of the palace

“Any presence at the palace has officially ended,” a source said. “The king made it clear. He’s not a working king. He’s on his own.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday evening that the annual “Trooping the Color” ceremony in honor of King Charles III’s birthday would take place. will be held on June 17, 2023. King’s wife Camilla (75) is therefore appointed “Colonel of the Grenadier Guards”. Prince Andrew previously held the post. The ban from the palace is apparently just another step to draw a clear line. According to reports, Andrew had previously been stripped of his 24-hour security service by the Home Office. From now on, the royal family itself should take on the bill for the monthly costs in the millions. Apparently, however, Prince Andrew may continue to reside in the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Royal Christmas tradition: King Charles III. celebrates again at Sandringham Manor

When it comes to royal Christmas traditions, the disgraced Prince Andrew will likely stay out of the spotlight. Prince Andrew is expected to be at the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day. The Duke of York will reportedly have a Christmas dinner with Charles. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is also said to be attending for the first time in 30 years.

The British King Charles III. (74) and King’s wife Camilla (75) arrived at the Sandringham estate on Friday, according to a report by the British news agency PA. The royal standard was already waving there in the afternoon – a sign of the presence of the monarch.

Traditionally, the royals are filmed attending church at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day, greeting onlookers before indulging in a roast turkey lunch. The Windsors give presents differently than their subjects on Christmas Eve. This has to do with the German roots of the British royals.

