A new portrait of King Charles, in full uniform. And a message from Queen Camilla. They were released to mark Armed Forces Day, which in the United Kingdom is celebrated today, the last Saturday in June.

The image, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, shows the king seated, with his military uniform, medals and decorations and a sword in his left hand. It dates back, the BBC highlights, to last November, therefore before the announcement of Carlo’s illness.

A new portrait of The King has been released to mark #ArmedForcesDay. His Majesty is Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Services. The photograph features His Majesty wearing his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations. © Hugo Burnand/Royal… pic.twitter.com/XD3cGdHrf3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 29, 2024

Speaking in a recorded message from Clarence House, Queen Camilla begins with thanks and underlines how “your determination, your relentless effort and your selfless loyalty to each other and to the United Kingdom are as enduring as our gratitude”. And she remembers that she is the “proud daughter of an Army officer“, who “knows something about the repercussions that military life has on your loved ones.” “You too are heroes. In times of peace and war – he says in the message lasting over two minutes – our Armed Forces support and strengthen our Nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride.”