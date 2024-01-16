Dressed in the uniform of a fleet admiral, with medals and hand gripping his sword, but with his head uncovered. This is how King Charles III appears in official portrait that was unveiled today. The photo of the sovereign standing was taken in Windsor Castle by the trusted photographer Hugo Burnand.

The photo, in A3 format and with an oak frame, can be requested free of charge by city councils, schools, hospitals, police and fire stations or other public places that wish to display it. Requests could be submitted as early as November, but there is no data on their number, the BBC reports. However, there has been controversy over the cost of the entire operation, for which the government has allocated £8 million. For the anti-monarchists of the Republic group it is “a shameful waste of money”.

Elizabeth II did not have a single official portrait, as her reign lasted more than 70 years. In public places you can see images, taken at different ages. Government directives stipulate that they can remain on display next to the portrait of Charles III.