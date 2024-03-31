Sky News: British King Charles III took part in Easter service in Windsor

British King Charles III, who has cancer, took part in the Easter service. According to Sky Newsthe ceremony took place in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The 75-year-old monarch appeared at the service with Queen Camilla. This may indicate that the British king is gradually returning to his duties, the TV channel reports.

Earlier, a source from People, citing doctors, reported that Charles III’s treatment was successful. According to him, medical workers are optimistic about the prospects for the British monarch.